Indigenous environmental advocate Winona LaDuke has resigned as executive director of Honor the Earth, the Minnesota-based nonprofit she helped found 30 years ago.

The move comes a week after her organization lost a sexual harassment case, with a Becker County jury awarding a former Honor the Earth employee $750,000 for lost wages and emotional distress. The decision and penalty accelerated LaDuke's decision to step down, Honor the Earth said in a news release Wednesday.

LaDuke, a fiery Anishinaabe leader globally recognized for her work on environmental justice and rights of indigenous peoples, submitted her letter of resignation Monday, the organization said. Among her many campaigns, LaDuke recently led opposition to construction of the Enbridge Line 3 oil pipeline across northern Minnesota.

"30 years is a good run," LaDuke said via text. "I am ready for change."

Krystal Two Bulls, the group's current executive co-director, will take the leadership spot.

This is a developing story. Check Startribune.com for updates.