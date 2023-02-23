Edina freshman top-line center Lorelai Nelson went to her backhand for a shorthanded goal about halfway through the first period. Junior Hannah Halverson put Edina two goals ahead only 54 seconds later, setting the tone for the Hornets.

Third-seeded Edina defeated unseeded Lakeville North 6-0 in the Class 2A quarterfinals of the girls hockey state tournament Wednesday at Xcel Energy Center to set up a meeting with familiar state tournament foe Andover on Friday.

Halverson added another goal in the third period, giving her five goals in her past three games. Senior Ellie Chapman scored a pair of power-play goals as Edina went 2-for-2 on the power play.

Edina (22-4-2) will face second-seeded defending champion Andover in Friday's Class 2A semifinals. Two of Edina's four losses this season were to Andover. These two last met at state in the 2021 championship game, with Edina defeating Andover 2-1.

Lakeville North (21-8-0) suffered its first state quarterfinal loss since 2010, having made the state tournament for the first time since 2014 this year.