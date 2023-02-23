Behind the net, Madison Brown passed the puck out front to a waiting Isa Goettl, who sniped a shot top-shelf on the blocker side to make it a three-goal Andover lead in the second period.

Goettl and the Huskies were just getting started.

An All-Metro first-team senior winger, Goettl ended up with a hat trick and five points in Andover's 9-0 Class 2A quarterfinal victory over unseeded Rosemount on Thursday in the girls hockey state tournament at Xcel Energy Center. Andover (26-3-0) is the No. 2 seed this year, returning to the tournament as the defending champion.

The top line for Andover of Goettl, Ella Boerger and Madison Brown combined for six goals and nine assists. In 18 games this season, they've scored 147 points.

Rosemount (15-12-2) took the loss in its first trip to the state tournament since 2011.