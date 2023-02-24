Gentry Academy senior forward Cara Sajevic helped make short work of Moorhead on Thursday with a pair of shorthanded goals in the first period.

Sajevic scored another first-period goal at even strength to jump-start the Stars to a 7-0 victory against the Spuds in the Class 2A girls hockey state tournament at Xcel Energy Center. With the victory, No. 4 seed Gentry Academy (25-2) advances to face No. 1 Minnetonka in the semifinals at 8 p.m. Friday.

No. 5 seed Moorhead's inability to contain Sajevic, who now has 35 goals this season, hurt the Spuds (20-9) early.

"We knew we needed to stop No. 7 for them," Moorhead coach Ryan Kraft said. "But we also knew she would get her chances, so we had to make sure they were contested. Chalk it up to nerves or inexperience in that first period because we weren't able to do that."

The Spuds were making their first state tournament appearance since 2006. Gentry Academy is a public charter school located in Vadnais Heights playing in its third consecutive state tournament.

Coach Billy Hengen felt the experience did not show in the opening period other than from Sajevic and linemate Grace Delmonico, who scored a goal and had two assists.

"They were huge for us because it was a pretty even game in the first period other than that, I thought," Hengen said. "Fortunately, they were electric."

Sajevic's two shorthanded goals Thursday matched her previous season total. She will play at St. Thomas next season.