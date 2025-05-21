Gilgeous-Alexander and the Thunder host Minnesota with 1-0 series lead

Minnesota Timberwolves (49-33, sixth in the Western Conference) vs. Oklahoma City Thunder (68-14, first in the Western Conference)
Oklahoma City; Thursday, 8:30 p.m. EDT
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Thunder -7.5; over/under is 214
WESTERN CONFERENCE FINALS: Thunder lead series 1-0
BOTTOM LINE: The Oklahoma City Thunder host the Minnesota Timberwolves in the Western Conference finals with a 1-0 lead in the series. The Thunder won the last meeting 114-88 on Wednesday, led by 31 points from Shai Gilgeous-Alexander. Julius Randle led the Timberwolves with 28.
The Thunder have gone 12-4 against division opponents. Oklahoma City is 54-5 in games decided by at least 10 points.
The Timberwolves are 11-5 against opponents in the Northwest Division. Minnesota averages 13.7 turnovers per game and is 23-11 when winning the turnover battle.
The 120.5 points per game the Thunder score are 11.2 more points than the Timberwolves allow (109.3). The Timberwolves average 15.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.5 more made shots on average than the 13.5 per game the Thunder allow.