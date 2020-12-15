There was a moment halfway through the second quarter of the Timberwolves' 123-104 loss to Memphis at Target Center on Monday night when Karl-Anthony Towns, who had posted up on the block, tried a no look pass over his head to a cutting Ricky Rubio.

However, Rubio had stopped his cut a step short of where Towns thought he was going to be, and the pass ended up in a turnover.

The Timberwolves haven't had a lot of time to practice as a team. It feels like just yesterday they drafted Anthony Edwards and traded for Rubio. D'Angelo Russell and Towns didn't get much time to play together last year before Towns went out because of a wrist injury and then coronavirus shut down their season.

For most of the night the Wolves looked like a team still getting to know each other -- like in trying to figure out where each other might be on their cuts to the basket. For instance, a few minutes after the misfires pass, Towns, facing the basket from the elbow, tried to hit a cutting Rubio near the basket, but his pass came up short for another turnover.

Towns and Rubio weren't the only ones having trouble getting on the same page. The Wolves had 23 turnovers and Memphis led by as much as 26 and was up 14 after one. Aside from second-year wing Jarrett Culver the Wolves looked like they needed an injection of defense. Memphis shot 54% in the first half on its way to 50% for the game. If there was a sequence on that end that showed how the Wolves could use help, it came on the final possession of the first half when Memphis Ja Morant got a mismatch against Juancho Hernangomez after a screen, took Hernangomez off the dribble and slammed it in over three helpless Wolves under the basket.

Morant had his way with the Wolves Saturday night and even more so on Monday as he looked primed for the regular season with 17 points, seven assists and seven rebounds.

Veteran Rondae Hollis-Jefferson, who signed a training camp prove-it deal with the Wolves, brought some needed defensive steadiness on a shaky night at that end and showed where he could add value to the roster, especially early in the season. He also took advantage offensively with 17 points (6 of 6) and put his best foot forward to stick around on the roster.

Russell fired away for the Wolves and for a while in the first half was the only one who could hit from the outside. The Wolves shot 40% as a team and 28% from three-point range.

There were some small bright spots for the Wolves, like Culver's decent night defensively in the first half, which carried over from a solid night on that end of the floor Saturday. Culver finished with 13 points. Rookie Anthony Edwards had a steal and a block as he tries to figure his way defensively. Offensively Edwards was aggressive and wasn't afraid to attack the basket or pull the trigger from deep, even if it didn't often go through the net. He finished with 12 on 4 of 14 shooting.

Fans will forget a night like Monday if the Wolves come out next week and clean up their issues, but it begs the question if eight days is enough time for a team to get familiar playing with each other, especially when you look at the Grizzlies, a team that has more or less played together all of last season. That familiarity can pay off in early-season wins, which are more important in a shortened season.

Perhaps that'll be the case for the Wolves, but if Monday was more an indication of where they're at as a team instead of an aberration, there's a lot of work to do.