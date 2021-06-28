The early summer strawberry season may be waning (find our list of local u-pick farms here), but blueberries and raspberries are ripening, which means that Minnesota and western Wisconsin U-pick farms are preparing for their annual onslaught of berry-loving visitors.

These U-pick farms are within (roughly) a 90-minute drive from downtown Minneapolis. Be sure to do your research before visiting to confirm hours, availability and payment options.

Blueberry U-pick farms

MINNESOTA

Forest Lake: The Berry Patch, 10456 192nd St., 651-433-3448, berrypatchmn.com. Miles from downtown Minneapolis (MFDM): 38.

Monticello: Strawberry Basket, 12591 Aetna Av. NE., 763-878-2875, strawberrybasket.com. MFDM: 44.

Northfield: Little Hill Berry Farm, 4339 W. 320th St., 507-301-7183, littlehillberryfarm.com. MFDM: 43.

Northfield: Silkey Gardens, 5561 SE. 115th St., 507-645-4158, silkeygardens.com. MFDM: 46.

Princeton: J.Q. Fruit Farm & Orchard, 8082 33rd St., 763-389-2567, jqfruitfarm.com. MFDM: 54.

Stillwater: Blueberry Fields of Stillwater, 9450 Mendel Road N., 651-351-0492, blueberryfieldsofstillwater.com. MFDM: 27.

WISCONSIN

Maiden Rock: Rush River Produce, W4098 200th Av., 715-594-3648, rushriverproduce.com. MFDM: 66.

River Falls: Blue Ridge Growers, 246 Carlson Lane, 715-821-8289, facebook.com/WIFarmFreshAtlas/. MFDM: 38.

River Falls: White Pine Berry Farm, 1482 Oak Dr., 715-222-2946, whitepineberryfarm.com. MFDM: 44.

Raspberry U-pick farms

MINNESOTA:

Anoka: Berry Hill Farm, 6510 185th Av. NW., Anoka, 763-753-5891, berryhillfarm.com. MFDM: 32.

Forest Lake: The Berry Patch, 10456 192nd St., 651-433-3448, berrypatchmn.com. MFDM: 38.

Northfield: Silkey Gardens, 5561 SE. 115th St., 507-645-4158, silkeygardens.com. MFDM: 46.

Princeton: J.Q. Fruit Farm & Orchard, 8082 33rd St., 763-389-2567, jqfruitfarm.com. MFDM: 54.

Rockford: Knapton's, 5695 Hwy. 55, 763-479-1184, knaptons.org. MFDM: 25.

WISCONSIN:

River Falls: White Pine Berry Farm, 1482 Oak Dr., 715-222-2946, whitepineberryfarm.com. MFDM: 44.

Rick Nelson • @RickNelsonStrib