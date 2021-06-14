The summer strawberry season is here, and it's an ideal time to get out of the city, soak up some sunshine and enjoy picking — and eating — berries. Lots and lots of berries. These U-pick strawberry farms are within (roughly) a 90-minute drive of downtown Minneapolis. Be sure to do your research before visiting to confirm hours, availability and payment options.

Minnesota

Anoka: Berry Hill Farm, 6510 185th Av. NW., 763-753-5891, berryhillfarm.com. Miles from downtown Minneapolis (MFDM): 32.

Cambridge: Windmill Acres, 34365 NE. Hupp St., 763-238-7855, facebook.com/cambridgeMNwindmillacres/. MFDM: 48.

Dodge Center: Miracle Strawberry Farm, 60687 205th Av., 1-507-884-7246, miraclestrawberryfarm.com. MFDM: 75.

Eyota: Bear Creek Farm, 9546 10th St. SE., 1-507-951-8165, bcfeyota.com. MFDM: 98.

Faribault: Straight River Farm, 3733 220th St. E., 1-507-334-2226, straightriverfarm.com. MFDM: 55.

Forest Lake: The Berry Patch, 10456 192nd St., 651-433-3448, berrypatchmn.com. MFDM: 38.

Hastings: Afton Apple Orchard, 14421 S. 90th St., 651-436-8385, aftonapple.com. MFDM: 32.

Hastings: Wyatt's Strawberries, 10370 180 St. E., 651-437-8479, facebook.com/wyattsstrawberries. MFDM: 36.

Monticello: The Strawberry Basket, 12591 Aetna Av. NE., 763-878-2875, strawberrybasket.com. MFDM: 44.

North Branch: Rod's Berry Farm, 28264 Zodiac St. NE., 651-674-4172, rodsberryfarm.com. MFDM: 45.

Northfield: Lorence's Berry Farm, 28625556 Foliage Av., 1-507-645-9749, lorencesberryfarm.com. MFDM: 37.

Nowthen: Nowthen Berries, 21121 Nowthen Blvd. NW., 763-843-5793, nowthenberries.com. MFDM: 35.

St. Michael: D Round Barn Berries, 2260 Jamison Av. NE., 612-237-8443, facebook.com/droundbarnberries/. MFDM: 33.

Raymond: Brouwer Berries, 12951 105 St. SW., 1-320-967-4718, brouwerberries.com. MFDM: 106.

Rochester: Chester Berry Farm, 6225 10th St. SE., 1-507-269-4748, chester-berry-farm.my-free.website. MFDM: 94.

Rochester: Firefly Berries, 5542 23rd St. NE., 1-507-252-1309, fireflyberries.com. MFDM: 92.

Stanchfield: Dew Fresh Produce, 404 375th Av. NE., 763-689-2282, facebook.com/Dew-Fresh-Produce-191144470922866/. MFDM: 53.

White Bear Lake: Pine Tree Apple Orchard, 450 Apple Orchard Road, 651-429-7202, pinetreeappleorchard.com. MFDM: 28.

Western Wisconsin

Menomonie: Red Cedar Valley Farms, N4439 410th St., 1-715-235-9411, rcvf.com. MFDM: 73.

River Falls: White Pine Berry Farm, 1482 Oak Drive, 1-715-222-2946, whitepineberryfarm.com. MFDM: 44.

New Richmond: Casey's Berries, 1578 Hwy. 65, 1-715-977-7929, caseysberries.com. MFDM: 47.

Shell Lake: Lindy's Berries, N3757 Valley View Road, 1-715-468-7635, lindysberries.com. MFDM: 117.