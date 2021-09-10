A sure sign of the impending change of seasons is when local U-pick apple orchards open their gates.

Some go all out, offering hay rides, corn mazes, live music and other family-friendly activities. Others operate apple-focused bakeries — a feast of doughnuts, fritters, turnovers, pies and crisps — and many concentrate on general stores stocked with pre-picked apples, freshly pressed cider, caramel apples and other apple-related products. Then there are the purists, who stick strictly to the highly underrated fresh-air activity of apple picking.

These U-pick orchards are within (roughly) a 90-minute drive from downtown Minneapolis. Some have already started welcoming apple enthusiasts, others are opening soon. Be sure to do your research before visiting to confirm hours, services, availability and payment options.

Minnesota-grown First Kiss apple.

Belle Plaine

Cherith Farms, 27450 Raven Road, 507-665-5055, cherithfarms.com

Emma Krumbee's Apple Orchard, 311 E. Enterprise Drive, 952-873-3006, emmakrumbees.com

Buffalo

Deer Lake Orchard, 1903 10th St. SW., 763-682-4284, deerlakeorchard.com

Delano

Apple Jack Orchards, 4875 SE. 37th St., 763-972-6673, applejackorchards.com

Apple Tree-O, 5667 SE. 90th St., 763-390-7795, appletreeo.com

Elko New Market

Thompsons' Hillcrest Orchard, 6271 E. 250th St., 952-461-2055, thompsonsapples.com

Faribault

Trumps Orchard, 1020 St. Paul Av., 507-334-5167, trumpsorchard.com

Hastings

Afton Apple, 14421 90th St. S., 651-436-8385, aftonapple.com

Croix Farm Orchard, 12971 St. Croix Trail S., 651-437-7126, croixfarm.com

Whistling Well Farm, 8973 St. Croix Trail S., 651-998-0301, whistlingwellfarm.com

Jordan

Minnesota Harvest, 8251 Old Hwy. 169 Blvd., 952-492-2785, minnesotaharvest.net

Lakeville

Applewood Orchard, 22702 Hamburg Av., 952-985-5425, applewoodorchard.net

Maple Lake

Organic Breezy Hill, 3944 Iresfield Av. NW., organicbreezyhill.com

Minnetrista

Minnetonka Orchards, 6530 County Road 26, facebook.com/minnetonkaorchards

Montgomery

Montgomery Orchard, 15953 State Hwy. 99, 952-221-1051, montgomeryorchard.com

Montrose

Fall Harvest Orchard, 345 County Road 30 SE., 763-972-3894, fallharvestorchard.com

Northfield

Silkey Gardens, 5561 SE. 115th St., 651-357-5092, silkeygardens.com

Princeton

J.Q. Fruit Farm & Orchard, 8082 33rd St., 763-389-2567, jqfruitfarm.com

Red Wing

Frontenac Hills Orchard, 30202 Frontenac Hills Way, 651-212-1768

Rochester

Sekapp Orchard, 3415 Collegeview Road E., 507-282-4544, sekapporchard.com

Rockford

Knapton's Raspberries, Pumpkins & Orchard, 5695 Hwy. 55, 763-479-1184, knaptons.org

Rush City

Moulton's Vineyard & Orchard, 51513 Game Av., 320-248-0042, facebook.com/Moultons-Vineyard-Orchard-434431100263550

Shakopee

Peter's Pumpkins & Carmen's Corn, 12860 Old Brick Yard Road, 952-906-0247, peterspumpkins.com

South Haven

Fairhaven Farm, 13835 51st Av., 320-236-7685, fairhaven-farm.com

Stanchfield

Dew Fresh Produce, 404 375th Av. NE., 763-689-2282, facebook.com/Dew-Fresh-Produce-191144470922866/

Jake's Apple Shack, 601 375th Av. NE., 763-689-2282, jakesappleshack.com

Stillwater

Aamodt's Apple Farm, 6428 Manning Av., 651-439-3127, aamodtsapplefarm.com

Waconia

Deardorff Orchards, 8282 Parley Lake Road, deardorfforchards.com

Watertown

LuceLine Orchard, 2755 Rose Av., 612-817-6229, lucelineorchard.com

Webster

Havlicek's Veseli Vrsek Orchard, 26526 Newport Av., 952-758-4386, havlicekorchard.com

Nelson's Apple Farm, 3010 Douglas Av., 952-461-3355, nelsonsapplefarm.com

Wyoming

Sunrise River Farm, 7602 Wyoming Trail, 651-462-8220, sunriseriverfarm.com

