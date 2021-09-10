A sure sign of the impending change of seasons is when local U-pick apple orchards open their gates.
Some go all out, offering hay rides, corn mazes, live music and other family-friendly activities. Others operate apple-focused bakeries — a feast of doughnuts, fritters, turnovers, pies and crisps — and many concentrate on general stores stocked with pre-picked apples, freshly pressed cider, caramel apples and other apple-related products. Then there are the purists, who stick strictly to the highly underrated fresh-air activity of apple picking.
These U-pick orchards are within (roughly) a 90-minute drive from downtown Minneapolis. Some have already started welcoming apple enthusiasts, others are opening soon. Be sure to do your research before visiting to confirm hours, services, availability and payment options.
Belle Plaine
Cherith Farms, 27450 Raven Road, 507-665-5055, cherithfarms.com
Emma Krumbee's Apple Orchard, 311 E. Enterprise Drive, 952-873-3006, emmakrumbees.com
Buffalo
Deer Lake Orchard, 1903 10th St. SW., 763-682-4284, deerlakeorchard.com
Delano
Apple Jack Orchards, 4875 SE. 37th St., 763-972-6673, applejackorchards.com
Apple Tree-O, 5667 SE. 90th St., 763-390-7795, appletreeo.com
Elko New Market
Thompsons' Hillcrest Orchard, 6271 E. 250th St., 952-461-2055, thompsonsapples.com
Faribault
Trumps Orchard, 1020 St. Paul Av., 507-334-5167, trumpsorchard.com
Hastings
Afton Apple, 14421 90th St. S., 651-436-8385, aftonapple.com
Croix Farm Orchard, 12971 St. Croix Trail S., 651-437-7126, croixfarm.com
Whistling Well Farm, 8973 St. Croix Trail S., 651-998-0301, whistlingwellfarm.com
Jordan
Minnesota Harvest, 8251 Old Hwy. 169 Blvd., 952-492-2785, minnesotaharvest.net
Lakeville
Applewood Orchard, 22702 Hamburg Av., 952-985-5425, applewoodorchard.net
Maple Lake
Organic Breezy Hill, 3944 Iresfield Av. NW., organicbreezyhill.com
Minnetrista
Minnetonka Orchards, 6530 County Road 26, facebook.com/minnetonkaorchards
Montgomery
Montgomery Orchard, 15953 State Hwy. 99, 952-221-1051, montgomeryorchard.com
Montrose
Fall Harvest Orchard, 345 County Road 30 SE., 763-972-3894, fallharvestorchard.com
Northfield
Silkey Gardens, 5561 SE. 115th St., 651-357-5092, silkeygardens.com
Princeton
J.Q. Fruit Farm & Orchard, 8082 33rd St., 763-389-2567, jqfruitfarm.com
Red Wing
Frontenac Hills Orchard, 30202 Frontenac Hills Way, 651-212-1768
Rochester
Sekapp Orchard, 3415 Collegeview Road E., 507-282-4544, sekapporchard.com
Rockford
Knapton's Raspberries, Pumpkins & Orchard, 5695 Hwy. 55, 763-479-1184, knaptons.org
Rush City
Moulton's Vineyard & Orchard, 51513 Game Av., 320-248-0042, facebook.com/Moultons-Vineyard-Orchard-434431100263550
Shakopee
Peter's Pumpkins & Carmen's Corn, 12860 Old Brick Yard Road, 952-906-0247, peterspumpkins.com
South Haven
Fairhaven Farm, 13835 51st Av., 320-236-7685, fairhaven-farm.com
Stanchfield
Dew Fresh Produce, 404 375th Av. NE., 763-689-2282, facebook.com/Dew-Fresh-Produce-191144470922866/
Jake's Apple Shack, 601 375th Av. NE., 763-689-2282, jakesappleshack.com
Stillwater
Aamodt's Apple Farm, 6428 Manning Av., 651-439-3127, aamodtsapplefarm.com
Waconia
Deardorff Orchards, 8282 Parley Lake Road, deardorfforchards.com
Watertown
LuceLine Orchard, 2755 Rose Av., 612-817-6229, lucelineorchard.com
Webster
Havlicek's Veseli Vrsek Orchard, 26526 Newport Av., 952-758-4386, havlicekorchard.com
Nelson's Apple Farm, 3010 Douglas Av., 952-461-3355, nelsonsapplefarm.com
Wyoming
Sunrise River Farm, 7602 Wyoming Trail, 651-462-8220, sunriseriverfarm.com
Rick Nelson • @RickNelsonStrib