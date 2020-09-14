The family of George Floyd on Sunday formally announced the launch of a nonprofit foundation during National Homeless Day in Minneapolis — an event that Floyd regularly attended throughout his life.

The George Floyd Memorial Foundation made its first donation as a nonprofit to the Salvation Army Harbor Light Center, which offers shelter and resources for those experiencing homelessness.

The foundation plans to use community outreach, education and reform initiatives to honor the legacy of Floyd, who died at the hands of Minneapolis police in May.

Its mission is to address systemic racism and police brutality and promote social justice and civil rights, according to the website. The nonprofit was founded by Bridgett Floyd (George Floyd's sister) and other family members.

Sunday's event was hosted by Minnesota Acts Now and the Spiritual Church of God. Scheduled speakers included members of the Floyd family along with the mothers of Philando Castile and Jamar Clark, two other local Black men who were killed during interactions with police.