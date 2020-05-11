General Mills said Monday its sales and profit would rise in the double-digit range for the current quarter, putting hard numbers on the swelling demand for its products that has been evident to grocery shoppers for weeks.

The Golden Valley-based company, since the coronavirus forced people to stay home in mid-March, has struggled to keep up with demand for its flours, cereals, snacks and baking mixes.

Its 26 North American manufacturing plants have been producing at above-normal capacity since then, and the firm reduced the variety of flavors and package sizes on some goods to increase quantities overall.

“With consumers embracing food at home like never before, our front-line employees are working tirelessly to service this elevated demand while we take measures to ensure their safety,” Jeff Harmening, the company’s chief executive, said in a statement.

In March, the company’s U.S. retail sales jumped about 45% higher than a year ago, according to market researcher Nielsen. In April, they were up 32%. Those gains offset steep declines in sales of foods to restaurants and other food-service institutions.

Because General Mills gets about 85% of its global sales from shoppers buying products for home consumption, the firm will experience sales growth of more than 10% in the three months ending later this month. The company said its operating profit, not adjusted for currency fluctuations, will grow at an even higher rate than sales despite some higher costs related to combating COVID-19.

Executives said the burst in sales during March and April has slowed down this month but will “remain significantly ahead of pre-COVID-19 levels.”

The performance is a big change from the routine of recent years in which General Mills worked hard to achieve 1% organic sales growth, or sales increases not related to acquisitions, in a quarter. For a long stretch of quarters in 2016 and 2017, the company experienced sales declines.

Before the effects of the pandemic, General Mills executives were expecting the current fiscal year, which also ends this month, to yield sales growth of around 1% at best. Now, they expect sales to grow 1% to 2% for the entire fiscal year.

General Mills shares rose 1% this morning after the announcement, outperforming broad market indexes that were mixed with marginal gains and losses.