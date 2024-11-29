Yuen: Do we want ‘skibidi’ to stay? Parents, it’s time to get cringe.

Even elderly Gen Zers (the ones who popularized “sus” and “mid”) have noticed that younger kids are basically unintelligible. Twentysomethings who inhabit the same apps have gone so far as accusing tweens and young teens of suffering from “brain rot.” (Coincidentally, “brain rot” is a finalist for the 2024 Oxford Word of the Year. Oxford defines it as the “supposed deterioration of a person’s mental or intellectual state, especially viewed as the result of overconsumption of material (now particularly online content) considered to be trivial or unchallenging.” The Oxford winner will be announced Dec. 2. You know which word won last year? “Rizz.”)