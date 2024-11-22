Minneapolis is finally on the “Brat” list.
Charli XCX announces April concert in Minneapolis
The British dance-pop star skipped Minnesota in 2024 but is coming back around to play Target Center on April 26.
Coming off her breakout year and a 2024 tour that skipped Minnesota, Charli XCX has booked a 2025 date in Minneapolis. The British dance-pop star — who served as dual host and musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend — confirmed an April 26 date at Target Center on a new leg of her ongoing tour behind her chart-topping and colloquial-setting album, “Brat.”
Tickets for the Friday night concert in Minneapolis go on sale Tuesday via Ticketmaster at prices to be announced. You can bet they’ll go fast, too. Presale starts Tuesday at 10 a.m., and the general sale begins that day at 2 p.m.
The “Guess” and “Boom Clap” hitmaker, 32, was last seen in Minnesota in 2022 at the 2,500-capacity Palace Theatre — a reminder of how big a difference “Brat” made in her career because she’s now playing the 18,000-seat basketball arena.
She’s hardly a stranger to big venues in town, though. She previously performed at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018 opening for Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour, and she has opened for both Halsey and Coldplay at Xcel Energy Center — the latter appearance way back in 2012. A reminder that Charli’s 2024 success hardly arrived overnight.
Hints of the concert arrived earlier this week, when “Brat”-brand lime-green digital billboards began appearing around town.
Charli’s “Talk Talk” collaborator, Australian star Troye Sivan, is not listed as part of the promotion for the Minneapolis date, but he was a fixture at her “Brat” tour dates in 2024, so it seems likely he’ll be in tow. The Minnesota date was one of only five shows announced Friday, including an April 28 date near Chicago in Rosemont, Ill. The short April run will follow Charli’s appearances at the Coachella music fest in Indio, Calif., earlier in the month.
