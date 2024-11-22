Music

Charli XCX announces April concert in Minneapolis

The British dance-pop star skipped Minnesota in 2024 but is coming back around to play Target Center on April 26.

By Chris Riemenschneider

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 22, 2024 at 3:13PM
Charli XCX performed at the iHeartRadio Z100 Jingle Ball 2021 in New York pre-"Brat." (Gary Gershoff)

Minneapolis is finally on the “Brat” list.

Coming off her breakout year and a 2024 tour that skipped Minnesota, Charli XCX has booked a 2025 date in Minneapolis. The British dance-pop star — who served as dual host and musical guest on “Saturday Night Live” this past weekend — confirmed an April 26 date at Target Center on a new leg of her ongoing tour behind her chart-topping and colloquial-setting album, “Brat.”

Tickets for the Friday night concert in Minneapolis go on sale Tuesday via Ticketmaster at prices to be announced. You can bet they’ll go fast, too. Presale starts Tuesday at 10 a.m., and the general sale begins that day at 2 p.m.

The “Guess” and “Boom Clap” hitmaker, 32, was last seen in Minnesota in 2022 at the 2,500-capacity Palace Theatre — a reminder of how big a difference “Brat” made in her career because she’s now playing the 18,000-seat basketball arena.

She’s hardly a stranger to big venues in town, though. She previously performed at U.S. Bank Stadium in 2018 opening for Taylor Swift’s Reputation Tour, and she has opened for both Halsey and Coldplay at Xcel Energy Center — the latter appearance way back in 2012. A reminder that Charli’s 2024 success hardly arrived overnight.

Hints of the concert arrived earlier this week, when “Brat”-brand lime-green digital billboards began appearing around town.

Charli’s “Talk Talk” collaborator, Australian star Troye Sivan, is not listed as part of the promotion for the Minneapolis date, but he was a fixture at her “Brat” tour dates in 2024, so it seems likely he’ll be in tow. The Minnesota date was one of only five shows announced Friday, including an April 28 date near Chicago in Rosemont, Ill. The short April run will follow Charli’s appearances at the Coachella music fest in Indio, Calif., earlier in the month.

Chris Riemenschneider

Critic / Reporter

Chris Riemenschneider has been covering the Twin Cities music scene since 2001, long enough for Prince to shout him out during "Play That Funky Music (White Boy)." The St. Paul native authored the book "First Avenue: Minnesota's Mainroom" and previously worked as a music critic at the Austin American-Statesman in Texas.

