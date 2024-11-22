Charli’s “Talk Talk” collaborator, Australian star Troye Sivan, is not listed as part of the promotion for the Minneapolis date, but he was a fixture at her “Brat” tour dates in 2024, so it seems likely he’ll be in tow. The Minnesota date was one of only five shows announced Friday, including an April 28 date near Chicago in Rosemont, Ill. The short April run will follow Charli’s appearances at the Coachella music fest in Indio, Calif., earlier in the month.