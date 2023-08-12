Garrett Hendrickson, an assistant coach the past two seasons at Augsburg, was named the school's head men's hockey coach on Friday.
Hendrickson replaces Greg May, who left Augsburg in July to become associate head coach of the Gophers women's program.
Hendrickson, a native of Virginia, Minn., helped guide the Auggies to the MIAC regular-season championship and the NCAA Division III national semifinals in the 2021-22 season, and the MIAC playoff title and a national playoff berth in 2022-23. Augsburg was 41-15-2 overall and 24-7-1 in MIAC play the past two seasons.
