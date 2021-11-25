Minnesota State Mankato's Dryden McKay was named the CCHA goaltender of the week for his play in two wins over St. Thomas last weekend.

The senior from Downer's Grove, Ill., had shutouts in both games, making 13 saves in last Thursday's 9-0 home win over the Tommies and nine in Saturday's 5-0 victory. He has five shutouts this season and has extended the NCAA Division I men's hockey career shutout record to 29 games.

No. 1-ranked MSU Mankato will play a road series at Lake Superior State on Friday and Saturday.

Minnesotan scoring goals for Wolverines

Michigan midfielder Meredith Haakenson, a senior who played at Maple Grove High School, is one key to the Wolverines' playoff run in the NCAA women's soccer tournament so far. She has a goal in each of their three national tournament victories, including the second goal and an assist in a 3-0 win over Tennessee on Sunday in Ann Arbor, Mich.

The No. 9 Wolverines (18-3-3) play at No. 1 Florida State (19-1-2) at 1 p.m. Friday in the national quarterfinals.

Gophers baseball signs eight

The Gophers baseball program recently announced the signing of eight players, including five from Minnesota: catcher/outfielder Drew Berkland, Wayzata High School, lefthanded pitcher T.J. Egan, Eastview; lefthanded pitcher/outfielder Kristofer Hokenson, St. Louis Park; pitcher/center fielder Easton Fritcher, Hayfield, and catcher/third baseman Weber Neels of East Ridge.

Also signing were righthanded pitcher Caden Capomaccio, Green Bay, Wis.; infielder Tristan Ellis, Greendale, Wis., and righthanded pitcher/third baseman Gilbert Saunders, Gilbertsville, Pa.