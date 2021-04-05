Here's how to keep up with the latest on today's Twins game and more from around the major leagues.
More of our home opener coverage:
Twins beat writer Phil Miller and Michael Rand talked about the Twins 4-2 start on the Daily Delivery podcast
Chip Scoggins wrote about the joy home fans will experience watching Byron Buxton
More from around baseball:
Cubs break out of slump, slip by reeling Pirates 4-2
Jayy Baez hit a go-ahead two-run home run in the sixth inning, and the Chicago Cubs' struggling offense came to life in a 4-2 over Pittsburgh on Thursday.
Puck Drop
Live from the Frozen Four: Thursday updates
St. Cloud State and Minnesota State Mankato start things off with the first semifinal at 4 p.m. (Central). In the 8 p.m. semifinal, Minnesota Duluth faces Massachusetts and will be without goalie Ryan Fanti.
Sports
$50M suit alleges retaliation over allegations against coach
In a $50 million federal racketeering lawsuit, an associate athletic director at Louisiana State University accuses university officials of retaliating against her for reporting racist remarks and inappropriate sexual behavior by former head football coach Les Miles.
Gophers
Gophers' Stephanie Samedy earns Big Ten Volleyball Player of the Year award
The senior from Florida is the seventh Gophers player to win the award, and two other teammates joined her on the Big Ten's first team.
Sports
Warriors President Rick Welts to leave after this season
Rick Welts will leave his job as Golden State Warriors president and chief operating officer after this season and stay in the organization as an adviser.