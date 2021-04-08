The lineups are posted at Target Field for the home opener as the Twins play host to the Seattle Mariners (3:10 p.m., BSN).

It's raining in Minneapolis, but forecasters have promised it'll be a bit dryer as gametime nears.

Jose Berrios (1-0, 0.00 ERA) starts for the Twins against Mariners lefthander Marco Gonzales (0-0, 7.50).

In the press box, the Twins have a tribute to Sid Hartman, the Star Tribune columnist who died in October at age 100.

Phil Miller, who just finished covering a six-game road trip where the Twins went 4-2, talked over the season's start on the Daily Delivery today with Michael Rand.

Mike has a pregame Strib Sports Live with Roy Smalley, La Velle and Megan Ryan as well ... you can sign up here for the noon event.

SEATTLE LINEUP

Mitch Haniger, RF

Ty France, DH

Kyle Seager, 3B

Jose Marmolejos, 1B

Dylan Moore, 2B

Taylor Trammell, CF

Luis Torrens, C

Sam Haggerty, LF

J.P. Crawford, SS

TWINS LINEUP

Jorge Polanco, 2B

Kyle Garlick, LF

Nelson Cruz, DH

Byron Buxton, CF

Mitch Garver, C

Max Kepler, RF

Miguel Sano, 1B

Andrelton Simmons, SS

Luis Arraez, 3B