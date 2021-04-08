Twins beat writer Phil Miller joins Michael Rand after a 4-2 road trip sets up Thursday's home opener and a return of 10,000 fans to Target Field. What did we learn about the Twins in the first six games? It might be too early to draw conclusions, but it seems like their identity might go something like this: Above average at everything with no glaring weaknesses. That should lead to a lot of wins, especially if Byron Buxton and Jose Berrios are as good as they have looked early.

At the top of the show, Rand talks about how important the Wild's 8-3 win over Colorado was both from a psychological standpoint and a practical one. By scoring four power play goals, Minnesota kept improving in that pivotal area after an awful start, giving more evidence to the idea that the Wild could be dangerous in the postseason.

Plus the immaturity of the Timberwolves, a 78-game streak broken and a huge signing by Minnesota United.

