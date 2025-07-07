He makes Minnesota landmarks out of Legos, from Matt’s Bar to Split Rock Lighthouse

Shortly after Nye’s Polonaise Room closed in 2016, Jeff Esler spent months recreating a miniature version of the kitschy 1950s bar, one Lego brick at a time. That was the first Minneapolis landmark Elser modeled in plastic blocks, down to its beloved sing-along piano player and World’s Most Dangerous Polka Band.
Since then, Esler has gone on to build Lego dioramas of Gluek’s, the Monte Carlo, Matt’s Bar, the Riverview Theater, the Grain Belt Beer sign and the Nokomis Beach Coffee Shop, where he counts himself among the regulars memorialized in look-alike minifigures. “They’re mostly my old haunts,” he said, explaining how he selects his subjects.
Esler has also replicated several northern Minnesota icons, including Lake Superior’s Split Rock Lighthouse, Cloquet’s Frank Lloyd Wright–designed gas station and the bobber-shaped water tower in Pequot Lakes.
Esler returned to Legos — he played with them “like crazy” growing up — around the same time the company introduced more adult-targeted kits such as orchid plants, the Titanic and the Mona Lisa, and reality TV started featuring competitive Lego building. The Danish toymaker was finally embracing its so-called AFOLs, or Adult Fans of Lego, Esler among them.
The art of Lego
Lego models have taken over many of the flat surfaces in Esler’s Minneapolis home, including the lighthouse that landed on his dining room table. But most of his creations are housed in the basement, next to his man-cave bar, vintage beer can collection and a couple of old slot machines he repaired.
Esler still has some of his childhood bricks, including a 1976 Lego police station whose design is so basic that the minifigure officers lack faces and arms. But he hadn’t played with Legos for years until his now-teenage daughter got him back into building. His first DIY design was a model of his house, followed by a replica of his lake cabin.
Working off photographs, Esler freestyles his designs, grabbing bricks from containers he’s sorted by color. He tries various pieces and configurations until things look right. The decorative cornice on Gluek’s façade was among his biggest challenges. “I just built it and rebuilt it,” he said.
He doesn’t set out to replicate a building’s exact proportions, but, instead, to capture its essence. “Like cartooning,” he explained.