The weekend Lego went to war in Minneapolis

Maybe you didn’t want your kid to play with toy guns or toy soldiers, so you gave him some wholesome, creative Lego bricks.
Which works until he uses the interlocking plastic pieces to make a tank.
And that explains why World War Brick exists.
World War Brick was a three-day convention held June 6-8 in Minneapolis devoted to military-themed Lego creations. It was put on by a Minneapolis company called Brickmania, which is sort of an arms dealer for the Lego world.
The company, started about 25 years ago by Twin Cities Lego enthusiast and designer Dan Siskind, sells custom-designed, military-themed Lego kits and gear depicting everything from the Roman Empire to modern armies.
Brickmania sells Lego bricks and instructions to build tanks, jeeps, submarines, helicopters, artillery pieces and torpedo boats that can cost hundreds, even thousands of dollars.
It also offers a vast line of aftermarket wartime accessories to outfit minifigures — the plastic Lego people — with assault rifles, grenades, helmets, body armor, gas masks and uniforms spanning the Revolutionary War to the conflict in Ukraine.
“It’s basically like toy soldiers, but with Lego,” said the 54-year-old Siskind. “I’m making stuff out of Lego that I wish Lego made when I was a kid.”