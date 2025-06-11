The weekend Lego went to war in Minneapolis

Detail of a pair of hyper-accurate historical figures from the WW II Battle of Iwo Jima created by Landon Reimer of Brick Warp. They are Associated Press staff photographer Joe Rosenthal, who made the iconic, Pulitzer Prize-winning photo of the flag being raised on Iwo Jima, left, and Bill Genaust, a Minneapolis native who shot the film footage of the same event. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)