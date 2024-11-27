From humble dreams to standard bearers: the stories behind 10 beloved restaurants with staying power

When Jax opened in 1933, it was one of the first steakhouses in Minnesota, smashing the prewar dining dichotomy of either cafeterias or black-tie formality. It was also the first Minneapolis restaurant to take people outside to eat, on a patio that still stands as one of the best in the area, trout pond and all. It was even the first to have live lobsters in a tank in the dining room. “When you’re around long enough, you have a lot of firsts,” Kozlak said.