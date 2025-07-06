Manager Dave Martinez and GM Mike Rizzo fired by the Washington Nationals

WASHINGTON — Manager Dave Martinez and general manager Mike Rizzo were fired by the Washington Nationals on Sunday, more than halfway through their sixth consecutive losing season since winning the 2019 World Series.
The move came after the Nationals were swept by the Boston Red Sox. They are 37-53, and the only other National League club with a worse record is the Colorado Rockies.
''Our family is eternally grateful for their years of dedication to the organization, including their roles in bringing a World Series trophy to Washington,'' owner Mark Lerner said in a statement. ''While we are appreciative of their past successes, the on-field performance has not been where we or our fans expect it to be. This is a pivotal time for our club, and we believe a fresh approach and new energy is the best course of action for our team moving forward.''
Rizzo's time running the Nationals is over after more than a decade and a half. One of the Lerners' first hires when they assumed control of the organization, Rizzo had been GM since 2009 and had president of baseball operations added to his title in 2013.
''He played an instrumental role in leading the transformation of our farm system and building a roster that reached an unprecedented level of organizational success,'' Lerner said. ''Mike helped make us who we are as an organization, and we're so thankful to him for his hard work and dedication.''
Senior VP and assistant GM Mike DeBartolo is taking over for Rizzo on an interim basis. Washington has the No. 1 pick in the upcoming draft.
''Mike DeBartolo is a smart and thoughtful executive, and we're fortunate to have him as part of our organization,'' Lerner said. ''We are confident in his ability to lead the baseball operations staff through these next, important months.''
Martinez became the fourth manager fired since the start of the season after Pittsburgh's Derek Shelton, Colorado's Bud Black and Baltimore's Brandon Hyde.