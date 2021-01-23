Wild gameday

7 p.m. vs. San Jose • Xcel Energy Center • FSN, 100.3-FM

Wild's situation in goal is main question vs. Sharks

Preview: Before wrapping up its two-game series against San Jose, the Wild practiced Saturday for the first time since Jan. 15. G Cam Talbot did not participate after leaving Friday's 4-1 win injured, and his availability for Sunday is unclear. Same with LW Nico Sturm (illness), who didn't practice. D Jonas Brodin also didn't skate, taking a maintenance day, but he will suit up. … The Sharks, on an eight-game road trip to start the season because of COVID-19 restrictions in San Jose, will play their first two "home" games Feb. 1 and 3 vs. Vegas at the Arizona Coyotes' home arena.

Players to watch: C Joel Eriksson Ek leads the Wild in goals with three. LW Jordan Greenway has three points in his past two games. … LW Matt Nieto scored San Jose's only goal Friday. Former Wild D Brent Burns is three points shy of 700 for his career.

Numbers: The Wild's 4-1 start is the best since the team started 4-0-1 in 2008-09. Eriksson Ek, Greenway and RW Marcus Foligno have combined for 12 points, the most for any Wild line. … San Jose went 0-for-3 on the power play in its loss on Friday. The Sharks did, however, win the faceoff battle in that game, snagging 58% of draws.

Injuries: Wild RW Mats Zuccarello (arm) and GAlex Stalock (upper body) are out.

SARAH McLELLAN