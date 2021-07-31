Loons Game Day

9 p.m. vs. Vancouver at Sandy, Utah - BSN, 1550-AM

Preview: The Loons are 6-1-4 in their past 11 games after an 0-4 start, but have won once on the road (1-3-3). Vancouver is 3-5-7 and 3-3-1 at "home," which so far this season has been Real Salt Lake's Rio Tinto Stadium because of COVID-19. This is its last home game there. The Loons are sixth, the Whitecaps 12th in the 13-team Western Conference. … The Loons have come back from one-goal deficit in each of their past two games, a 2-1 home victory over Portland and a 2-2 draw at LAFC on Wednesday courtesy of Hassani Dotson's goal five minutes into second-half stoppage time. … Robin Lod leads the Loons in goals with four – and three of those have come after the 80th minute. Since 2019, he has scored 47% of his goals after the 75th minute. … The Loons reversed their season with their first victory, 1-0 over Vancouver on May 12 at Allianz Field, ending their 0-4 start.

Injuries: Loons listed MF Franco Fragapane (thigh) and GK Dayne St. Clair (international duty) as out and D Michael Boxall (thigh) and Chase Gasper (hip flexor) as questionable. Vancouver lists defenders Bruno Gaspar (ankle) and Andy Rose (hamstring) as questionable.