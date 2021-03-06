11 a.m. vs. Rutgers • Williams Arena • Ch. 9 • (100.3 FM)

Seniors look to end on high note

Preview: The Gophers (13-13, 6-13 Big Ten) enter Saturday's regular-season finale vs. Rutgers on a six-game losing streak, the longest since suffering nine consecutive losses in 2017-18. Minnesota failed to avoid being the only Big Ten team without a road win this year with Wednesday's 84-65 loss at Penn State dropping Richard Pitino's squad to 0-10 away from home. Senior Day has been good to Pitino, though, lately with the Gophers winning their final home game four years in a row. The Scarlet Knights (13-10, 9-10) are 0-5 all-time at Williams Arena, but they're hoping to stay in contention for their first NCAA tournament appearance since 1991. Rutgers has lost three of the past four games, but it's looking for the season series sweep after beating Minnesota 76-72 at home on Feb. 4.

Players to watch: Gophers seniors Eric Curry, Brandon Johnson and Hunt Conroy will be honored before the game. Curry is expected to start his fourth consecutive game at center to replace 7-footer Liam Robbins, who is a game-time decision with ankle injury. Johnson was limited to two points in nine minutes dealing with an ankle injury Wednesday at Penn State. But the 6-8 starting forward is expected to play vs. Rutgers. Scarlet Knights senior guard Geo Baker led his team with 16 points vs. Minnesota last month, but he was held to four points in Monday's 72-51 loss at Nebraska.

Numbers: The Gophers have used six different starting lineups this season because of injuries and replacements. Leading scorer Marcus Carr is the only player to start all 26 games.

Marcus fuller