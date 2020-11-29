7 p.m. vs. Loyola Marymount • BTN, 100.3-FM

Preview: For the first time in the regular season in team history, the Gophers (2-0) play the same opponent in back-to-back games Monday in a rematch against Loyola Marymount (1-1) at Williams Arena. The state’s COVID-19 state restrictions did not allow a second opponent during a three-day span, which prevented a previously planned multi-team event. The first meeting Saturday between the two programs since 2005 started off shaky for the Gophers, who trailed 19-10 in the first half. But Marcus Carr’s 28 points led the U to an 88-73 victory. LMU senior guard Joe Quintana’s 19 points led five players in double figures. The Lions are looking for their first road victory under first-year coach Stan Johnson, a former Marquette assistant.

Players to watch: Carr scored 22 points in the first half Saturday, which picked up where he left off from his 35-point point career-high tying performance in last week’s 99-69 season opening win against Wisconsin-Green Bay. The 6-foot-2 junior guard is averaging 31.5 points on 53.7 percent shooting from the field in two games. He’s the Big Ten’s second leading scorer behind Iowa’s Luka Garza and fourth in the nation. In his first two games this season, LMU senior forward Keli Leaupepe has scored double figures off the bench, including 12 points on 5-for-7 shooting against the Gophers.

Numbers: Carr’s 63 points this season are the most in a two-game span since former Gophers guard Amir Coffey had 31 points against Northwestern and 32 points against Purdue to end the 2018-19 regular season.

Marcus fuller