AMON-RA ST. BROWN
Lions receiver
The rookie, a fourth-round pick out of Southern Cal, had a career-high 10 catches to go with a career-high 86 yards, caught his first NFL touchdown on the game's final play and experienced his first NFL win.
CHARLES HARRIS
Lions linebacker
Feasting on a shuffled Vikings offensive line, Harris had two sacks, a tackle for loss and four of Detroit's QB hits. He also forced a Kirk Cousins fumble that led to the Lions' second touchdown.
JUSTIN JEFFERSON
Vikings receiver
With Adam Thielen injured on the Vikings' first series, Jefferson had career highs of 11 catches and 182 yards. With his 12th career 100-yard game, he has 2,609 receiving yards in his first two seasons, passing Jerry Rice for third all-time. He needs only 147 yards to claim Odell Beckham Jr.'s NFL record.
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Patriots throw fewest passes in a game since 1974
Mac Jones and the New England Patriots played a style of game more reminiscent of a triple-option service academy than the modern NFL.
Sports
Jason Brown and Ronald McDonald House Charities bring smiles
Figure skaters are trained to wear smiles while on the ice competing or performing. When it comes to Jason Brown, the smile is authentic, and it rarely leaves his face.
Sports
Hertl's hat trick leads Sharks past Flames 5-3
Tomas Hertl scored his fourth career hat trick and the San Jose Sharks used a three-goal barrage in the second period to beat the Calgary Flames 5-3 on Tuesday night.
Sports
Lakers handle Celtics 117-102, split rivalry for season
Unlike most of his Los Angeles Lakers teammates, Russell Westbrook grew up a Lakers fan who personally understood the yearly importance of their rivalry series with the Boston Celtics.
Wild
Wild tops Edmonton for season-high seventh straight win
Marcus Foligno recorded his second game-winning goal of the season, Joel Eriksson Ek had a goal and assist, and Jonas Brodin and Mats Zuccarello helped out on two goals apiece.