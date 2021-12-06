Lions rookie receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown had a career-best day against the Vikings on Sunday.

AMON-RA ST. BROWN

Lions receiver

The rookie, a fourth-round pick out of Southern Cal, had a career-high 10 catches to go with a career-high 86 yards, caught his first NFL touchdown on the game's final play and experienced his first NFL win.

CHARLES HARRIS

Lions linebacker

Feasting on a shuffled Vikings offensive line, Harris had two sacks, a tackle for loss and four of Detroit's QB hits. He also forced a Kirk Cousins fumble that led to the Lions' second touchdown.

JUSTIN JEFFERSON

Vikings receiver

With Adam Thielen injured on the Vikings' first series, Jefferson had career highs of 11 catches and 182 yards. With his 12th career 100-yard game, he has 2,609 receiving yards in his first two seasons, passing Jerry Rice for third all-time. He needs only 147 yards to claim Odell Beckham Jr.'s NFL record.