Impact player

José Abreu, Astros: The veteran first baseman had a three-run home run in the first inning and a two-run shot in the ninth. Both went more than 440 feet, the first time in the StatCast era a player had two such homers in one game. He had five RBI, an Astros postseason single game record.

By the numbers

2 Postseason road games where Houston starter Cristian Javier has nine or more strikeouts while giving up one or fewer hits. He is the only player in MLB history with two; there have been 12 overall.

4 Home runs for Astros designated hitter Jordan Alvarez in the series.

1 Career relief appearances for Bailey Ober of the Twins after he got mop-up duty Tuesday.

6 Consecutive ALCS appearances for the Astros, a record. If they win Wednesday, it will be seven.