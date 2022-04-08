Second semifinal recap
Star Tribune's three stars
1. David Silye, Minnesota State Mankato: The sophomore center had a goal and an assist on three shots and was a plus-3.
2. Dryden McKay, Minnesota State Mankato: The senior goaltender who's one of three Hobey Baker Hat Trick finalists made 16 saves.
3. Matthew Knies, Gophers: The freshman forward scored his fifth goal in four games and his 15th of the season.
By the numbers
0 Times in the Division I final for Minnesota State Mankato, until Saturday.
18 Consecutive games won by the Mavericks.
3 Goals by Minnesota State's Benton Maass this season. A senior defenseman, he scored for the first time since Nov. 13.
STAR TRIBUNE STAFF
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Mariners sign SS J.P. Crawford to $51M, 5-year contract
The Seattle Mariners signed Gold Glove shortstop J.P. Crawford to a $51 million, five-year contract on Friday ahead of the start of the regular season.
Sports
Joe Davis named Fox's lead baseball voice after Buck leaves
Joe Davis is no stranger to succeeding legendary baseball voices.
Nation
'Dancing With the Stars' moves from ABC to sibling Disney+
"Dancing With the Stars" will waltz away from its longtime ABC home and over to streaming service Disney+, the network's corporate sibling.
Sports
Live Updates | Schwartzel posts 3 under at breezy Masters
The Latest on the Masters (all times local):
The Wild Beat
Potential playoff preview: Wild, Blues face off tonight in St. Louis
The Wild is second in the Central Division with the Blues one point behind in third. Cam Talbot will start in goal for Minnesota.