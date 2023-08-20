More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Twins
Buxton back in center field? Far from certain but don't count it out
Byron Buxton has yet to play on defense this season, but he said his right knee improved while he has been sidelined.
Twins
Perfectly frustrating: Gray's clean outing ends in sixth, Twins lose to Pirates
Sonny Gray's periodic habit of dominating for several innings only to suffer through one rough inning foiled Saturday night's bid for a perfect game at Target Field.
Vikings
Vikings drop to 0-2 in preseason after offense largely stalls vs. Titans
Starting mostly depth players, the Vikings converted just two of their first 12 third-down attempts, were penalized six times, settled for field goals on two first-half red zone trips and struggled to run the ball for much of the night.
www.startribune.com
Vikings
Souhan: Relentless and physical, rookie LB Pace draws Vikings' praise
Vikings rookie linebacker Ivan Pace Jr. is viewed by teammates as an impressive player.