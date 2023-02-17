More from Star Tribune
Gallery: Timberwolves fall to Wizards 114-106
The Timberwolves, after leading by as much as 20 points earlier in the game, lost 114-106 to the Washington Wizards at Target Center on Thursday.
South St. Paul girls hockey tops Simley 4-1
South St. Paul came from behind to defeat Simley 4-1 in the girl's Section 4A hockey tournament at Veterans Memorial Community Center in Inver Grove Heights Thursday night.
Gallery: Twins spring training workouts
The Twins began official spring training workouts for pitchers and catchers on Thursday in Fort Myers, Fla.
Gallery: Nordic skiing state meet
The Nordic skiing state meet was held at Giants Ridge in Biwabik, Minn., on Thursday.
Wild fall to Avalanche 3-2
The Minnesota Wild hosted the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday.