More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From www.startribune.com
Sports
Live: Twins vs. Marlins to end first road trip. Follow it on Gameview
Pablo López gets his second start of the season in a game against his former team. Tap here for play-by-play, the in-game boxscore and updates from around the majors.
Weather
Afternoon forecast: High of 37; winter weather alerts in northern Minnesota
Winter weather alerts in northern Minnesota include a blizzard warning and a winter storm warning. The Twin Cities area could get freezing drizzle and flurries. It feels like winter, but there's a big warmup on the way.
Duluth
Storm toys with snowfall record in Duluth
The city is still a little more than 4 inches shy.
Stage & Arts
Review: Off with their heads? 'Revolutionists' mines laughs during French reign of terror
Shelli Place's staging of the Lauren Gunderson dramedy is slyly, dryly funny.
Local
Mankato police looking for man, his toddler son who have been missing for nearly two weeks
'There is concern for their welfare,' a police statement read.