Gable Steveson's long-awaited first WWE match will be this Sunday, the Olympic gold medalist and two-time NCAA champion announced.
Steveson, who signed with WWE in 2021, will face Baron Corbin at the NXT Great American Bash in Austin, Texas.
Steveson's wrestling future remains unclear. He has said he plans to compete for another gold medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics and has hinted at a possible return to college wrestling.
Gophers
