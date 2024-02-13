Family members have scheduled funeral services for four children killed last month in one of the worst blazes in St. Paul's history.

Pa Cheng Vang, the children's father, posted on social media that the service for his 4-year-old son Muaj Tshav Ntuj Vang will take place Saturday at the East Chapel-Legacy Funeral home, 255 Eaton St. in St. Paul. The service will be open to the public, and is scheduled to end on Monday, Feb. 19.

Services for the other three children killed in the fire, 1-year-old Muaj Cag Txuj Vang, 5-year-old Ntshiab Siv Vang, and 5-year-old Siv Ntshiab Vang, have been set for March 16, 23 and 30, respectively. Those are expected to take place at the Saint Paul Funeral Home, 199 Plato Blvd.

Residents and officials have regarded the Jan. 3 fire as one of the worst in city history, hospitalizing Vang's wife and all six of their children before four of the children died from their injuries. There have been six fire deaths in St. Paul so far this year, bringing St. Paul near a grim record that was set decades ago. "The city averages two to three fire fatalities annually," Deputy St. Paul Fire Chief Roy Mokosso said in a previous news release. "Saint Paul had six fire fatalities in 2017 and the most recorded in the last 30 years was seven in 1994."

Officials believe the fire was an accident caused by an unattended candle, but that investigation is ongoing. Scores of residents and city officials have responded with support for the family, gathering hundreds for a vigil and drawing more than $400,000 in donations from across the country.

The health conditions for two of Vang's children have since improved. Vang's 3-year-old daughter Hnub Qub Vang was discharged from Regions Hospital, and his 6-year-old son Cag Kub Vangis now opening his eyes and moving.

Vang's wife Ker Lor has shown some improvement, but was reportedly moved to another hospital for treatment.



