The St. Paul kids killed in one of the deadliest house fires in the city's history "had something special," a mourner at a vigil for them said Saturday, as hundreds gathered to remember fonder times for a family now devastated by tragedy.

More than 200 people filed into American Indian Magnet School where 4-year-old boy Mauj Tshau Ntuj and 5-year-old twin girls Ntshiab Si and Siv Ntshiab attended. All three died at the Jan. 3 fire in their home. Their youngest sibling, year-old Mauj CagTxuj Vaj, died at Regions Hospital days later.

Many mourners brought bags of toys with action figures and stuffed animals to the vigil, ready to donate them to the surviving Vang children. They wept and embraced as they held electric candles in the air for a moment of silence. One toddler who was too short to see above the adults stood on a chair and stretched her arm to raise a candle for the Vang children.

Near a table adorned with pictures of his deceased children, Pa Cheng thanked and embraced attendees — sometimes kneeling to hug children no older than his own.

His three-year-old daughter Hnab Qub Vaj is now awake, Pa Cheng said, and eating food. Mother Ker Lor and oldest son Cag Kab Vaj remain unconscious at the hospital.

Teacher Kirstin Jarvis spent time with Vang's children last December, weeks before the fire. Jarvis remembers the children's curiosity and love for coloring, but feels that she will remember their kindness most.

"They [the family] had something special," Jarvis said. "They had a natural kindness that stood apart from the others in their class, even in pre-k. Generosity and caring, they had a compassion that you usually don't see in 4-year-olds at that point."

Mayor Melvin Carter knows the Vang family personally through an internship that Ker Lor worked at his office. Carter said he doubled over in sorrow when he visited the family at Regions Hospital.

"It's beyond comprehension," Carter said at the vigil. Healing will take time, Carter said, as he urged St. Paul residents to practice fire safety and to support neighbors in need.

"Pa Cheng, Ker Lor, our children, our neighbors, our classmates, our coworkers: We honor them by continuing to be each other's source of support and love and encouragement," Carter said.

St. Paul Public Schools Superintendent Joe Gothard, City Council Member Nelsie Yang and St. Paul Fire Chief Butch Inks shared similar words of consolation, asking people in the community to support the family.

During a news conference Saturday morning, Inks reaffirmed that the investigation so far suggests the fire was an accident caused by an unattended candle that grew into a blaze. First responders found the mother and children unconscious, performing CPR before transporting them to the hospital within minutes of arriving to the scene.

Although Inks believes responders did everything they could to save the Vang family that morning, he said the trauma of the incident will follow them the rest of their lives.

"We did everything we could that night, and sometimes the outcomes are not what we want them to be. And we live with that. Our responders will live with that forever," Inks said during the vigil. "It helps us knowing the community is so strong that we're working together to heal amongst each other."

Residents interested in donating to the Vang family can reach the Hmong 18 Council for more information.