A house fire turned deadly in St. Paul Wednesday night, marking the sixth fire fatality in the capital city this year.

Deputy St. Paul Fire Chief Roy Mokosso said in a news release that a deceased person was found inside a home on the 2200 block of Buford Avenue at around midnight Wednesday. The victim's identity has not been released.

Officials believe smoking was the cause of the fire, and Mokosso said the city is near a record number of fire deaths this year. The most recorded in decades was seven fire fatalities in 1994.

According to early details of Wednesday's fire, Mokosso said that police first responded after a 911 caller reported that someone was yelling for help. Officers arrived at Buford Avenue and requested assistance from firefighters after they were unable to get into the home due to heavy smoke and heat.

Crews arrived and extinguished the fire. Afterwards, they found the deceased victim inside the room where the fire began. Another resident was treated and transported to a local hospital, and two dogs were found dead.

"The preliminary investigation indicates smoking as the cause of the fire," Mokosso's release read. "Smoking is the leading cause of fatal fires in Minnesota. There were no working smoke detectors found near the area of origin."

The Ramsey County Medical Examiner will likely release the victim's name and cause of death after an autopsy in the coming days. Mokosso said St. Paul averages up to three fire deaths a year, but 2024 has been especially deadly.

One person died from a suspected kitchen fire in the Macalester-Groveland neighborhood on Jan. 27, marking the fifth death this year. And four children died from a house fire in St. Paul's east side this year, gathering hundreds for a vigil that regarded the incident as a "loss beyond words."

Health conditions have since improved for two other children who were caught in that blaze. Plans for the deceased children's funeral has been finalized, but it's unclear when that will take place and whether the ceremony will be open to the public.