Intro: Host Michael Rand walks through the Vikings' roster cuts on Tuesday, which didn't reveal a whole lot of surprises but did clarify their quarterback situation. It sure seems like rookie third round pick Kellen Mond is the backup to Kirk Cousins, and it's hard to imagine that changing this season.

4:00: Edina native Jenny Taft joins the show to talk about the upcoming college football season. Taft, who works for Fox Sports 1, will be doing sideline reporting from Thursday's Gophers vs. Ohio State game at Huntington Bank Stadium. She gives her thoughts on the game, the upcoming college football season, her increasing role at FS1 and a viral moment a few weeks ago with "Undisputed" co-host Skip Bayless.

22:00: Gophers football beat writer Randy Johnson checks in with updates on the Gophers on the eve of their season opener against Ohio State.

30:00: How does a 3-1 regulation baseball game last 3 hours, 34 minutes?

