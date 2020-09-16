CHICAGO – If the Twins aren’t trying to make a big deal of winning the AL Central Division, they are doing a good job of it.

For a second straight night, they were outclassed by a red-hot White Sox team in a 6-2 loss at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Chicago scored first, then took a 4-1 lead with three runs in the third. Rookie righthander Dane Dunning pitched like a crafty veteran. The Twins bats, terrible in run-scoring situations on Monday, were just terrible in general Tuesday.

And they were not happy with home plate umpire Will Little. Nelson Cruz was ejected in the seventh for arguing balls and strikes when Ryan Jeffers took a questionable strike three, followed by manager Rocco Baldelli being ejected as well.

While the White Sox looked like one of the best teams in baseball, the Twins have not resembled themselves. They have spoken in recent days about how it might be more important to make sure they are ready for the postseason than to throw the kitchen sink at repeating as division champs. Which is fine, but the Twins haven’t looked like a playoff team this week in a closely watched series that clearly means a lot to Chicago.

Before the game, Baldelli talked about how well his team shakes off rough games.

“Our guys are very good at forgetting what happened the day before and sometimes it’s good to latch onto some of the positive emotion and the confidence you get from certain things,” Baldelli said.

The question is what exactly did their latch onto? Whatever they did led to a second consecutive loss as Chicago evened the season series 4-4.

The warning signs came early, as righthander Randy Dobnak fell behind hitters and wasn’t the ground ball-inducing machine he was earlier in the season. He needed 31 pitches to get out of the first inning, one during which Eloy Jimenez slapped a RBI single to right with two outs to drive in the first run of the game. It was the second straight night Jimenez has gone the other way to produce runs, good for him but bad for the Twins.

Buxton got the Twins on the board in the third inning when his drive hit the center field wall and deflected past Luis Robert as he leaped while attempting a catch. The ball rolled toward the infield as Buxton circled the bases and dived into home. Unlike Monday, when his inside-the-park homer was ruled a ground rule double because the ball slipped under a fence, there was no turning this one back. It was Buxton’s third career inside-the-park home run.

But Chicago retaliated with three runs in the bottom of the inning to take a 4-1 lead. James McCann hit a RBI double to right center, then, as the Twins elected to play the infield in, Robert shot a two-run single past the diving Travis Blankenhorn.

Buxton ran his way into another run in the fifth, as he blooped a single to right, advanced to second on a wild pitch, moved to third on a passed ball then scored on Jeffers’ groundout.

That made the score White Sox 4, Buxton 2, because there was little else from the center fielder’s teammates.