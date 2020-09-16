GAME 50 of 60

IMPACT PLAYER

James McCann, White Sox

The veteran catcher went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored.

BY THE NUMBERS

3 Career ejections for both Nelson Cruz and Rocco Baldelli.

31 Pitches thrown by Randy Dobnak in the first inning.

4-4 The Twins’ season record vs. the White Sox with two games to play.

ON DECK

Jake Odorizzi, last seen taking a line drive off his abdomen in Kansas City, will be activated from the injured list to pitch Game 3 of this series. White Sox ace Lucas Giolito faces the Twins for the third time.

La VELLE E. NEAL III