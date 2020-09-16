GAME 50 of 60
IMPACT PLAYER
James McCann, White Sox
The veteran catcher went 2-for-3 with a home run, two RBI and two runs scored.
BY THE NUMBERS
3 Career ejections for both Nelson Cruz and Rocco Baldelli.
31 Pitches thrown by Randy Dobnak in the first inning.
4-4 The Twins’ season record vs. the White Sox with two games to play.
ON DECK
Jake Odorizzi, last seen taking a line drive off his abdomen in Kansas City, will be activated from the injured list to pitch Game 3 of this series. White Sox ace Lucas Giolito faces the Twins for the third time.
La VELLE E. NEAL III
