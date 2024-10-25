From Russia with hate

Among Moscow’s motivations is impunity, Andy Carvin, senior fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Digital Forensic Research Lab, said in an email interview. “From the Kremlin’s perspective, they don’t have much of anything to lose. They’re applying information warfare tactics that have proved successful in the past — generating fake news and fake social media profiles, producing propaganda, funding influencers to proliferate their messages. And their strategy targeting U.S. voters aligns with their broader strategy of undermining support for Ukraine at a global scale, as sowing discord among the U.S. populace or between Western allies makes it harder for Ukraine to sustain the necessary attention and direct support.”