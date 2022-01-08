IMPACT PLAYER

D'Angelo Russell, Timberwolves

Russell regained his shooting form in a big way Friday, going 11 of 12 for 27 points to go with 12 assists.

BY THE NUMBERS

16 Rebounds for Jarred Vanderbilt, tying a career high

34 Wolves points off 21 Thunder turnovers

2-for-17 Malik Beasley's shooting the last two games