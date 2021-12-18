IMPACT PLAYER

Karl-Anthony Towns, Timberwolves

Towns was the only one who could score early as he scored 23 of his 28 points in the first half.

BY THE NUMBERS

1 Made three-pointer for both teams in the first quarter.

8 Offensive rebounds for Jarred Vanderbilt, who finished with a career-high 16 boards.

42 Wolves combined margin of victory in two wins over the Lakers.