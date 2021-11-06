IMPACT PLAYER: Ivica Zubac, Clippers
Zubac helped play effective defense on Karl-Anthony Towns and had 14 points and 14 rebounds.
BY THE NUMBERS
7 Free-throw attempts for the Wolves.
20 The Wolves' largest lead.
22 Wolves turnovers.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Wolves
Wolves let 20-point lead crumble away to 20-point loss to Clippers
In the first eight games of the season against teams either missing top players or sitting at the bottom of the standings, the now 3-5 Wolves have shown little evidence things will be better this season
Gophers
11 a.m.: Illinois vs. Gophers: TV/radio, news updates, statistics and more
The Gophers plays Illinois at TCF Bank Stadium and a victory would keep them alone on top of the Big Ten's Western Division heading into next Saturday' s Floyd of Rosedale game in Iowa City.
High Schools
Class 6A football: Wayzata knocks off Stillwater to reach state quarterfinals
A strong running game and a stout defense led Wayzata to a 28-7 upset victory over the Ponies.
Sports
Durant's 29, Harden's triple-double lead Nets past Pistons
Kevin Durant had 29 points and 10 rebounds, James Harden added a triple-double and the Brooklyn Nets extended their winning streak to four games with a 96-90 victory over the Detroit Pistons on Friday night.
Sports
Jurkovec's return sparks Eagles over Virginia Tech 17-3
Phil Jurkovec ran for a touchdown in his surprising return to the starting lineup for Boston College, and the Eagles halted a four-game losing streak with a 17-3 victory over Virginia Tech on Friday night in its annual red bandana game.