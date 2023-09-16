IMPACT PLAYER: Royce Lewis, Twins

The rookie made more history with his fourth grand slam in his last 18 games, the most in a season by a Twins batter. Lewis reached base four times with three walks.

BY THE NUMBERS

6 Players in major league history to hit more grand slams in a season than Royce Lewis' four.

11 At-bats with the bases loaded for Lewis this year.

8 Twins victories in 11 games vs. the White Sox. It's their best winning percentage in the season series over the last decade.