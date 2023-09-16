IMPACT PLAYER: Royce Lewis, Twins
The rookie made more history with his fourth grand slam in his last 18 games, the most in a season by a Twins batter. Lewis reached base four times with three walks.
BY THE NUMBERS
6 Players in major league history to hit more grand slams in a season than Royce Lewis' four.
11 At-bats with the bases loaded for Lewis this year.
8 Twins victories in 11 games vs. the White Sox. It's their best winning percentage in the season series over the last decade.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Sports on TV and radio
Where to find today's games.
Twins
Lewis smacks another grand slam as Twins trim magic number to seven
Further etching his name into the record book, Royce Lewis blasted his fourth grand slam of the season to carry the Twins over the White Sox 10-2.
Wild
Wild lose to St. Louis 5-1 to open Tom Kurvers Prospects Showcase
The Wild end the weekend tournament on Sunday against the Blackhawks at TRIA Rink.
Sports
Canterbury Park: Race results, predictions, Star Tribune stories
Tap on the links for our racing coverage, Star Tribune handicapper Jay Lietzau's selections and race winners.
Sports
Castellanos hits 3-run homer in 1st inning in Phillies' 5-4 victory over Cardinals
Nick Castellanos hit a three-run homer, lifting the NL wild-card leading Philadelphia Phillies to a 5-4 victory over St. Louis on Friday night to assure the Cardinals of their first losing season since 2007.