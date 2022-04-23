IMPACT PLAYER
Carlos Correa, Twins
He put the ball in play and watched madness unfold as Chicago committed two errors to lead to two unearned runs.
BY THE NUMBERS
2-3 The Twins' record in one-run games.
2 Fastballs thrown by Bailey Ober during his 16-pitch fourth inning.
24 Pitches thrown by White Sox righthander Michael Kopech in the first inning.
ON DECK
Righthander Dylan Bundy twice has started a season 0-3 but has never started one 3-0. He has that chance today when he faces righthander Vince Velasquez and the White Sox.
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
Wright fans 11, Olson drives in 2 as Braves beat Marlins 3-0
Kyle Wright capped a dominant, career-high 11-strikeout night with a huge confidence boost from Atlanta manager Brian Snitker.
Sports
Young hits floater with 4.4 left, Hawks beat Heat 111-110
Trae Young struggled in the first two games of the playoffs.
Sports
Judge HRs twice, throws out runner, Yanks beat Guardians 4-1
Aaron Boone liked what he saw from Aaron Judge on Friday night, even before the first pitch.
Sports
Nats angered by Kapler's late aggression in Giants' 7-1 win
A six-run lead in the ninth inning wasn't enough for Giants manager Gabe Kapler, and the Nationals took exception.
Wild
One for the record book: Wild's victory over Seattle brings new milestones
Kevin Fiala's five assists set a new Wild franchise record on a night Kirill Kaprizov continued his eye-popping second NHL season in a 6-3 win over the Kraken.