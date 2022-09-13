From a distance, Week 3 always looked like a good one, but an upset could have lessened it. No such upset occurred, and that means it will be No. 1 vs. No. 2, the top two teams in Jim Paulsen's Metro Top 10 since the preseason, facing off on Friday night. Lakeville South, the defending Class 6A champion, will take on the Eagles, a perennial Minnesota football power, at Eden Prairie.

Here's Paulsen's latest Metro Top 10, with his comments:

1. Lakeville South (2-0): Def. Lakeville North 34-0. The Cougars are like a herd of rampaging elephants, trampling everything in their path.

2. Eden Prairie (2-0): Def. Farmington 51-7. Are the Eagles ready for their showdown with Lakeville South on Friday? Certainly depth is in place. Fourteen players carried the ball against Farmington.

3. Prior Lake (2-0): Def. Shakopee 24-16. Joey Krouse made a game-saving tackle at the goal line on the last play of the game. Is destiny coming into play?

4. Maple Grove (2-0): Def. Totino-Grace 45-7. In two games, the Crimson have recovered a fumbled punt snap for a touchdown, returned a punt and an interception for scores and gotten a safety.

5. Minnetonka (2-0): Def. Blaine 21-14. The Skippers are finding ways to pull out the close ones. That says grit.

6. Stillwater (2-0): Def. East Ridge 45-17. Get out now and see Ponies QB Max Shikenjanski, who has thrown for eight touchdowns and 791 yards. He's playing basketball in college.

7. Woodbury (2-0): Def. Eastview 31-13. The opportunistic Royals have picked off five passes this season and returned two interceptions for touchdowns.

8. Shakopee (1-1): Lost to Prior Lake 24-16. After the Sabers missed an extra-point attempt that would have tied the score, Prior Lake returned the ensuing kickoff for a touchdown. How quickly momentum can change.

9. Hutchinson (4A, 3-0): Def. Willmar 44-0. Some have questioned whether the Tigers belong in these rankings. Absolutely they do. This is a program that could compete well at any level.

10. Elk River (5A, 2-0): Def. Andover 67-35. The Elks' Power-T is a wonder. All nine touchdowns from scrimmage were on plays of at least 23 yards.

On the cusp: Rosemount, Champlin Park, Forest Lake, St. Thomas Academy.