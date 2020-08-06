Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is working with the Police Department to create a peer mentorship program.

The move came after the Minneapolis Charter Commission delayed putting an amendment on the November ballot to replace the department with a Department of Community Safety and Violence Prevention.

Several City Council members have also said they want to defund the Police Department. But Frey has remained adamant that the city should not abolish the department.

The mayor and Chief Medaria Arradondo have moved ahead with their own changes since the death of George Floyd, including requiring officers to document attempts to de-escalate situations, whether or not force is used. They also have expanded requirements for reporting use-of-force incidents, ordering officers to provide more detail.

Frey said the peer mentoring program stems from two routes involved in any job, which include learning and training. The learning comes from peers and other seniors you work with, he said. He said the department already offers a ton of training in such areas as implicit bias, de-escalation and use of force.

“I think the most important relationship for a new officer is learning from others,” said Frey.

He also cited a study done by Northwestern University that studied misconduct by Chicago police officers from 2007 to 2015. The primary takeaway was that officers who are exposed to excessive force are more likely to have more complaints against them.

“We should pair officers with obvious social transmission in mind,” he said. “This will stem policy change.”