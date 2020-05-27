Mayor Jacob Frey on Wednesday called for an arrest and charges against the now-fired Minneapolis police officer who knelt on the neck of George Floyd as he pleaded to breathe shortly before his death, in an incident caught on video that drew international outrage.

"There are precedents and protocols sitting in the reserves of institutions just like this one that would give you about a thousand reasons not to do something, not to speak out, not to ask so quickly, and I've wrestled with that more than anything else over the last 36 hours, with one fundamental question: Why is the man who killed George Floyd not in jail?" Frey said. "If you had done it or I had done it we would be behind bars right now and I cannot come up with an answer to that question."

Frey said he is calling upon Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman to seek charges involved with the Monday incident.

"The individual officer who had his knee on the neck of George Floyd should be charged. … and I am calling on the Hennepin County Attorney to do that."

Frey said he believes the charging decision lies with Freeman's office, but to the extent that federal authorities might have jurisdiction, "yeah, I'm calling on that too."

A message was left with Freeman's office seeking comment.

George Floyd Credit: Facebook

The mayor said he made the decision to call for charges after watching video that circulated widely. He said he has not spoken to the officers involved or seen the body camera footage. Frey said the restraint technique used against Floyd is not authorized by the MPD, is not something officers were trained in and "should not be used, period."

"We watched for five whole excruciating minutes as a white officer firmly pressed his knee into the neck of an unarmed handcuffed black man. I saw no threat. I saw nothing that would signal that this kind of force was necessary," Frey said.

He noted that in many other cases, officers' decisions are made in "four or five or six seconds."

"We are not talking about a split-second decision that was made incorrectly," Frey said. "There's somewhere around 300 seconds in those five minutes, every once of which the officer could have turned back, every second of which he could have removed his knee from George Floyd's neck. Every once of which he could have listened to community around him clearly saying that he needed to stop. Every one of which you heard George Floyd himself articulating the pain he was feeling, his inability to breathe, I can't see coming to a different answer there and I think it's incumbent on all of us to say that."

Frey fired all four officers involved on Tuesday. Sources have identified the officers involved as Derek Chauvin, Tou Thao, Thomas Lane and J Kueng. Chauvin was captured on a bystander video kneeling on Floyd's neck, while Thao stood by as witnesses pleaded with the officers to let Floyd up and to check his pulse. The encounter started when police detained Floyd Monday evening on suspicion of trying to pass a fake $20 bill at a convenience store.

The FBI launched an investigation Tuesday, as the Minneapolis Police Department fired the officers. The quick action didn't prevent a large protest Tuesday evening that included tense confrontations with police, who responded with tear gas.

The Facebook video of the events before Floyd's death has been viewed more than 1.1 million times on the Facebook page of the witness who shot it. Darnella Frazier told the Star Tribune she posted the video because "the world needed to see what I was seeing."

Floyd's death has drawn international outcry and calls for the prosecution of the officers involved.