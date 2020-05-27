Private security video obtained by the Washington Post captures some events before the handcuffing of a black man in Minneapolis who died Monday after being pinned to the ground by a police officer.

The video was provided by Rashad West, the owner of a nearby restaurant. It shows officers arriving at 38th Street and S. Chicago Avenue at about 8 p.m., removing a man from a car and handcuffing him before he is walked across the street, where more officers arrive. The man was later identified as George Floyd.

Four Minneapolis police officers were fired Tuesday amid protests and outrage after a viral video showed one of them kneeling on the neck of the handcuffed Floyd, who cried that he could not breathe.

WASHINGTON POST