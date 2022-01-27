The federal government's free N95 masks are starting to show up in Minnesota.

Large pharmacies chains in the state said Thursday that inventory is beginning to arrive, but their local availability may be scattershot for a few days while supplies build.

Millions of the high-filtration masks are being distributed to pharmacies across the United States, an effort by the Biden Administration to slow the spread of the more contagious omicron coronavirus variant.

Hy-Vee started receiving shipments of N95 masks last Friday and most of the grocery chain's 275 pharmacies across the Upper Midwest have received and are distributing the face coverings, said Christina Gayman, a spokeswoman for the Iowa-based retailer.

Social media reports surfaced Wednesday of shoppers in Minnesota finding free N95s at some Hy-vee stores.

At CVS Health, inventory was expected to begin arriving in Minnesota as early as Thursday at stand-alone pharmacies and locations inside Target stores. But visits Thursday morning found free N95 masks were not yet available at any of four CVS locations in St. Paul.

Coborn's is expecting N95 masks to arrive at warehouses as soon as Thursday, but that doesn't mean they'll immediately land on store shelves — it could take between one and three more days for masks to be available to customers, said Dennis Host, spokesman for the St. Cloud-based chain of supermarkets.

"We expect them any day," Host said.

At Hy-Vee, shoppers can stop in at pharmacies to check if they have supplies, Gayman said. "Most of our stores have a table set up near the pharmacy with a designated employee handing them out to customers," she wrote in an e-mail.

Earlier this month, President Biden announced plans to distribute some 400 million N95 masks for free through pharmacies and community health centers.

Also on Thursday, the Walz Administration said the state would provide 2.1 million of KN95 masks — another filtering type of face covering — to community groups, local public health agencies, schools and other entities.

Around 650,000 KN95 masks will go to local public health agencies for distribution to residents while schools will receive 550,000 masks for staff and students. Other recipients include the state Health Department's Covid-19 Community Coordinators, child care centers, clinics serving Medicaid enrollees and tribal nations.

Earlier this month, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said in updated guidance on masks that N95 respirators and KN95 masks are examples of face coverings that provide more protection than others against COVID-19.

Health officials stress, however, that other face coverings such as well-made cloth masks still have a roll to play in efforts to control the pandemic, especially for those who cannot tolerate high-filtration masks.